German carmakers find the going tough in electric vehicle market
They cannot challenge Tesla’s dominance in China and at home
25 July 2023 - 05:00
Germany’s carmakers announced bold plans in the past several years to shift to electric vehicles (EVs) and challenge Tesla’s dominance. Instead, they’re falling further behind.
Tesla delivered 889,015 cars in the first half of 2023, more electric vehicles than Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz Group and Porsche sold combined...
