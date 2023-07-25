China replaces foreign minister Qin Gang after mysterious absence
Qin dropped from public view for a month
25 July 2023 - 16:49
China has removed Qin Gang as foreign minister just seven months into the job, marking the shortest-ever tenure for the role after the diplomat mysteriously disappeared from public view in June.
The former envoy will be replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi, state media reported, without giving an explanation for the abrupt personnel change. The nation’s top legislative body made the announcement at a snap meeting on Tuesday. ..
