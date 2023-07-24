Zimbabwe’s consumer inflation falls 15% in July
This may provide room for the central bank to cut the world’s highest interest rate after lifting it to 150% from 140% in June
24 July 2023 - 17:24
Zimbabwean consumer prices fell in July after the nation’s currency strengthened.
Consumer prices dropped 15.3%, compared with 75% in June, and rose 101% from a year earlier after a 176% increase in June, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said Monday in an online briefing. ..
