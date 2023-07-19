White men have biggest cognitive declines after retirement
24 July 2023 - 05:00
Post-retirement cognitive declines were almost three times more acute among white Americans compared with their black peers, and twice as large for men as for women.
That is according to a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. It found that immediately after retirement, white adults tended to experience a substantial worsening of cognitive function, whereas for black retirees the decline was minimal. ..
