UN talks to North Korea about US soldier who crossed border
Travis King crossed into North Korea from South Korea, and was whisked away in a van by North Korean military personnel
24 July 2023 - 11:33
The UN Command has started talks with North Korea’s military on the status of a US soldier who crossed the border last week, a top officer told reporters Monday in Seoul without offering further details.
It has been nearly a week since Private Second Class Travis King made the unusual crossing, with Pyongyang making no mention so far on the fate of the man it whisked away in a van surrounded by North Korean military personnel...
