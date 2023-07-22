Singapore’s microgyms look to flex globally
24 July 2023 - 05:00
All over Singapore, bright yellow containers have started popping up in unassuming places — at the airport, in a park and in front of a shopping mall. Inside them, people are breaking a sweat.
That is because each container houses a so-called microgym with a treadmill, weights and other equipment for a private workout that avoids the crowds at traditional gyms, and Singapore’s year-round heat and humidity. Users book sessions via an app run by The Gym Pod, a local company that has expanded to more than 50 locations. Another start-up, My Gym Lab, offers 10 Singapore microgyms...
