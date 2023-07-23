Sanchez’s Socialists pull ahead in tight election in Spain
24 July 2023 - 00:04
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez boosted his support during the final days of the election campaign to deny his right-wing opponents a majority in parliament.
While the centre-right People’s Party won the most seats, with 136, the right-wing bloc got 170 seats in total, with 96% of the ballots counted. Sanchez’s Socialists returned 122 deputies and, with a wider range of potential partners, could potentially muster 172 votes. ..
