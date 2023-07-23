SA aims to unlock 13 Gigawatts of energy, minister says
Government is working on about 25 projects in existing substations that could potentially unlock about 13 gigawatts of energy
24 July 2023 - 12:03
SA will prioritise the expansion of its grid over the next decade as it aims to finally put an end to daily power cuts, said electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
The government is working on about 25 projects in existing substations that could potentially unlock about 13 gigawatts of energy, he said on Sunday. “In the next 10 years, we think that it’s possible for us to be able to have an additional 24 gigawatts,” he said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now