Lawsuits and declining sales batter 3M
US group sheds thousands of jobs as it tries to streamline operations and cut costs
24 July 2023 - 16:01
The 3M conglomerate has so many big problems on its hands that one veteran Wall Street analyst likened its challenges to the Titanic — just after the iceberg.
“We’re talking more about rearranging the deckchairs when you’ve got these big calamities bearing down on the company,” said Deane Dray, an RBC Capital Markets analyst who has covered 3M for nearly 20 years. ..
