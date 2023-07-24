Germany to give chip production a €20bn push
24 July 2023 - 15:58
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government plans to dole out €20bn to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in Germany in a push to shore up the country’s tech sector and secure supplies of critical components amid growing geopolitical tension.
The money is to be distributed to German and international companies by 2027 and will be drawn from the Climate and Transformation Fund, according to people involved in the negotiations. ..
