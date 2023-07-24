Eskom ramps up power outages as five units fail
Load-shedding is being increased to stage 5 until 5am on Tuesday
24 July 2023 - 19:45
Eskom increased the number of scheduled outages due to delays in returning generating units to service and breakdowns at five other plants.
Load-shedding is being increased to stage 5 — in which 5,000MW is removed from the grid — until 5am on Tuesday, Eskom said in a statement published on Twitter on Monday. So stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice, it said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now