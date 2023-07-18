Employees are losing sleep over rookie managers
Workers are also reporting doubled workloads and fraying mental health amid jobs cuts and economic uncertainty, survey shows
24 July 2023 - 05:05
New managers can be the stuff of office workers’ nightmares.
That is according to new research by digital learning system Oji Life Lab, which found that one in five employees lost sleep over a newly minted manager with inadequate leadership skills...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now