UK watchdog still on call of duty over Microsoft’s Activision deal
Tech giant needs to submit a restructured proposal but a new probe may be triggered
23 July 2023 - 18:41
Britain’s top antitrust enforcer pushed back against claims that the watchdog is being forced into reconsidering its Microsoft’s $69bn Activision Blizzard deal veto as global regulators moved to back the acquisition.
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) was clear with its decision on the deal “that there were serious concerns from this transaction” and did not succumb to outside pressure, CEO Sarah Cardell said in an interview. The regulator may still block the deal after a new investigation, she said...
