Tour de France helps French family firm make R11bn
Family firm owns a variety of flagship brands in France, including media outlets L’Equipe and France Football
23 July 2023 - 06:26
Groupe Amaury, the family business that owns the Tour de France, saw revenue jump 17% last year, driven in part by surging interest in the world’s most famous bicycle race.
Revenue climbed to €550m (R11bn) in 2022, according to a company representative. Although it declined to break out revenue for Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), which controls the Tour de France, ASO represented 41% of the group’s revenue in 2021, according to the latest public accounts. ..
