Hollywood strike clouds ‘Barbenheimer’ bump for movie stocks
A rally in theatre stocks has cooled amid a lacklustre summer movie season in the US
23 July 2023 - 06:14
As buzz built in the run-up to the premieres of Barbie and Oppenheimer, some on Wall Street were doubting whether the films will be enough to power further gains in movie theatre stocks as a strike by Hollywood writers and actors clouds the outlook for the industry.
JPMorgan Chase & Co downgraded its recommendation on Cinemark Holdings this week, saying the actors’ walkout limits visibility into film supply. Analyst David Karnovsky noted that the strike has already halted production of several movies scheduled for the second half of next year...
