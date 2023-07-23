‘Barbenheimer’ shatters box office record in North America
The film made its debut the same weekend as director Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
Cinemas finally have something to celebrate.
Warner Bros’ Barbie, a comedy about the famous fashion doll, and Oppenheimer, a biography of the inventor of the atomic bomb, brought out movie fans in droves, helping box office revenue this weekend more than double from a year earlier to about $302m. ..
