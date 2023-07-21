Veuve Clicquot eyes new markets in Africa as demand rises
The Champagne maker is considering expanding in East Africa or going west to Ghana
21 July 2023 - 11:12
Veuve Clicquot, the Champagne maker that’s part of luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH, is exploring new markets in Africa as demand for premium products rises on the continent.
The Champagne maker is considering expanding in East Africa or going west to Ghana as it looks to boost its presence on the continent, according to CEO Jean-Marc Gallot. The drinks maker, controlled by French tycoon Bernard Arnault, already sells its products in SA, Nigeria, and in francophone countries, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now