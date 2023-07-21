UK’s hottest June on record boosts retail sales
The figures suggest the UK economy is weathering strong headwinds on consumer spending from soaring prices and interest rates
21 July 2023 - 11:37
Britain’s hottest June on record helped lift retail sales, pushing consumers into department stores and supermarkets to spend on everything from food to furniture.
The volume of goods sold in stores and online rose 0.7% last month after a 0.1% gain in May, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Economists had forecast a 0.2% month-on-month increase. ..
