Fiat loses Jeep case against Mahindra & Mahindra
Court rules Mahindra Automotive North America can keep producing, selling and distributing the post-2020 version of Roxor
21 July 2023 - 10:34
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles lost its renewed bid to block Mahindra & Mahindra from selling the redesigned Roxor off-road vehicle in the US after claiming the Indian carmaker copied the design of its Jeep.
The eastern district court of Michigan on July 19 ruled that Mahindra Automotive North America can keep producing, selling and distributing the post-2020 version of Roxor, the Mumbai-based company said in an exchange filing late on Thursday. The court denied Fiat’s request to apply the “safe distance rule” on Roxor...
