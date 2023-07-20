Brics expansion plan draws interest from more than 40 nations
While Brics members account for 42% of the world’s population, they have less than 15% of voting rights in the World Bank and the IMF
21 July 2023 - 12:39
More than 40 nations have indicated an interest in joining the Brics bloc of top developing economies as it seeks to expand to grow its political clout, SAs ambassador to the group said.
Brazil, Russia, India and China formed Brics in 2009, and SA joined the following year — the only additional member to be admitted so far. SA proposed a further expansion in 2018 and discussions began in earnest last year, said Anil Sooklal, the ambassador. ..
