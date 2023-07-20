Swedish Netflix rival up for sale after value routed
Viaplay Group share price plummets on plans to shed more than 25% of staff and put the whole group up for sale
20 July 2023 - 17:03
Viaplay Group fell as much as 39% on Thursday after the struggling Swedish streaming service said it is letting go of more than 25% of its workforce and putting the whole group up for sale.
The strategic review announced on Thursday may also include equity injections and exiting various markets, Viaplay said as part of its earnings report for the second quarter. The Stockholm-based company has now lost 80% of its market value from a rout that began in early June when it shocked investors by slashing guidance for 2023 and replacing its CEO. ..
