Selena Gomez’s beauty brand triples 2022 sales
Rare Beauty’s focus on quality and value at an affordable price has catapulted the makeup line to unexpected success
20 July 2023 - 13:54
Selena Gomez keeps beating the odds.
The 30-year-old has avoided the potential pitfalls of child stardom to become an even bigger celebrity as an adult with a career that’s spanned nine top-10 pop hits, more than two-dozen platinum or gold singles, and starring in Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building. ..
