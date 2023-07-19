Netflix set for worst drop this year as outlook disappoints
Company added 5.89-million customers in the second period and finished the quarter with 238.4-million members
20 July 2023 - 17:53
Netflix shares are poised for their biggest drop this year after projecting third-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, suggesting a crackdown on password sharing and a new advertising tier are not yet delivering the sales growth analysts anticipated.
The shares fell as much as 8.7% in New York on Thursday morning, the most since December 15. The stock had risen 62% this year through Wednesday on optimism surrounding the company’s new initiatives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now