France hails Paris’s spectacular success after Brexit
The shift of financial services from London is accelerating, says central bank
20 July 2023 - 16:14
The shift of banking activities to Paris from London after Brexit is starting to have a measurable impact on France’s trade in financial services, and the dynamic is likely to accelerate, according to the country’s central bank.
British and US banks that have relocated trading to the French capital have boosted exports by providing services to other European countries from Paris, while their sales within France no longer count as imports. ..
