Fed debuts instant payment system in first big upgrade in decades
FedNow does away with days-long clearing times
20 July 2023 - 20:56
The Federal Reserve debuted a new payments system designed to speed up the movement of money among banks around the US, the central bank’s first new network in decades.
The new system, called FedNow, will allow eligible banks with accounts at the Federal Reserve to send money instantly starting on Thursday. So far, about 50 institutions have completed the formal testing and certification needed to send or receive payments on the new network, the central bank said. ..
