Blackstone reaches $1-trillion milestone
20 July 2023 - 17:40
Blackstone has become the first private equity firm to manage $1-trillion, an accomplishment tempered by a deal-making slump that weighed on second-quarter results.
Distributable earnings, which measures profit available to shareholders, tumbled 39% to $1.2bn, the lowest in two years. The 93c a share profit was 1c better than the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The firm now oversees $1.001-trillion, up from $940.8bn a year earlier...
