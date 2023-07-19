Russia fast tracks digital rouble amid isolation
As Western sanctions bite, the proposed digital currency becomes a tool to boost trade with neutral nations
19 July 2023 - 10:48
Russia is pressing ahead with plans to introduce a digital rouble, joining a growing list of countries to experiment with the electronic currency as it’s wrestling with international isolation over its war in Ukraine.
Legislation to approve creation of the national digital currency will come to the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, on Wednesday. Assuming it passes and is signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, the Bank of Russia may begin tests of the digital rouble as soon as next month. ..
