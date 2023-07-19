Inflation relief for Britons under cost-of-living whip
UK’s inflation falls more-than-expected 7.9%
19 July 2023 - 19:59
Britain’s inflation rate dropped to the lowest in 15 months, fuelling hopes among investors and economists of a shift away from the worst price spiral in the Group of Seven nations.
Official data showed that annual consumer price growth cooled sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% the previous month, marking the first time in five months that the headline reading came in lower than expected. Underlying pressures also retreated from their highest in three decades...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now