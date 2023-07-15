Ice vests are all the rage at Tour de France
It is crucial for cyclists to stay cool amid soaring temperatures
On extremely hot days with sweat clinging to your skin, merely existing can feel like an endurance sport. And yet, as large parts of Southern Europe endure temperatures above 38°C, the remaining cyclists in this year’s Tour de France must do more than survive: They have to dominate in a sport where winning often means covering 100-plus mountainous miles in as little as four hours. To have any hope of winning — without succumbing to heat exhaustion — many of them turn to wearable ice.
Since this year’s race kicked off on July 1, most riders have been seen wearing vests packed with ice. A Tour de France staple, the vests are particularly necessary this year, as record heatwaves bake Europe and make strenuous outdoor activity dangerous. In addition to staving off the impacts of high temperatures, the vests can keep a rider’s core cool while they warm up their legs before a race. ..
