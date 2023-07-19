China vows to improve conditions to help private sector
The move is a sign Beijing wants to boost corporate confidence in the country
19 July 2023 - 16:49
China’s ruling Communist Party and government issued a joint vow to improve conditions for private business, in a strong sign that Beijing wants to boost corporate confidence in the nation.
China vowed to treat private companies in the same way as state-owned enterprises, according to a joint statement published by the official Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday. Enterprises of all types of ownership will be treated equally, while governments of all levels are encouraged to invite outstanding entrepreneurs for consultation before drafting and evaluating policies, the statement said...
