Carbon credit project stopped as Zimbabwe demands half of revenue
One of the operators of the Kariba REDD+ Project says it had to stop its work due to the legislative uncertainty
19 July 2023 - 15:49
The world’s second-biggest carbon-credits project has halted its operations after the government of Zimbabwe said earlier in 2023 it would require companies to surrender half their revenue.
One of the operators of the Kariba REDD+ Project said it was forced to stop its work due to the legislative limbo that’s followed the government’s May announcement. As a result, a forestry project covering 785,000ha of land is now in doubt. Kariba REDD+ is run by South Pole, the world’s leading seller of the offsets, and Carbon Green Africa...
