Scandals dent Singapore’s image and complicate succession
18 July 2023 - 08:34
Singapore’s ruling party has long relied on its reputation for clean governance to win elections and attract capital from around the world. A series of scandals is now putting that image to the test just as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong prepares to pass the baton to new leaders.
Last week transport minister S Iswaran was arrested in the first graft probe involving a member of cabinet in nearly 40 years. On Monday, the parliament speaker and a legislator resigned over an affair...
