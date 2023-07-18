Rate hikes loom: SA inflation exceeds forecast
A stronger rand, rising oil prices and foreign exchange dynamics steer SA others towards stricter monetary tightening
18 July 2023 - 10:16
African central banks due to decide on interest rates in the next three weeks are set to keep monetary policy tighter for longer to temper stubborn inflation.
After acting aggressively for more than a year, officials in Nigeria and SA may increase borrowing costs, while those in Kenya and Mozambique are likely to stand pat. Ghana was viewed as a toss-up between hike and hold...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now