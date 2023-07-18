MUFG and Morgan Stanley to merge some Japan operations
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pledges to deepen strategic alliance ‘for years to come’
18 July 2023 - 17:49
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Morgan Stanley will merge some operations at their Japan-based joint ventures, in the first major reorganisation since the two entities were formed more than a decade ago.
The companies will integrate Japan equity sales for institutional clients, along with corporate access, research and a part of execution services, MUFG and Morgan Stanley said in a statement on Tuesday...
