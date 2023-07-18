Microsoft’s puts hefty price tag on new corporate AI product
Tech giant mum on when Copilot will be broadly available
18 July 2023 - 23:44 Dina Bass
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Microsoft says new corporate artificial intelligence (AI) tools that work with Office software, called Microsoft 365 Copilot, will cost $30 per user per month on top of what most business customers already pay.
Microsoft has been testing Microsoft 365 Copilot, which uses data from the internet as well as a company’s own internal information, with about 600 customers, including General Motors and Goodyear. Copilot will be offered for subscription plans. Microsoft did not say when Copilot, which is based on technology from AI start-up OpenAI, will be broadly available.
The pricing announced on Tuesday at Microsoft’s partners conference, reflects strong demand for corporate AI products and the cost of running them. Microsoft cloud and AI Chief Scott Guthrie told Bloomberg Businessweek in May that his inbox has been inundated with CEOs asking for access.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called next-generation AI a partner ecosystem opportunity that could span $4-trillion to $6.5-trillion.
The CEO also made a promise to generative AI users that customer data is not and will not “be used to train any frontier model or any AI model, and that all of their data and all of their AI models will be protected using the best enterprise security and infrastructure”.
Microsoft’s CFO Amy Hood has said the company’s new AI products will become the software company’s fastest business to hit $10bn. Still, these kinds of services require expensive computer chips and intense cloud-computing power to do things like answer questions, analyse spreadsheets, generate slide shows and predict future business issues.
The shares jumped on the news, gaining as much as 3.8% to $358.95 in New York, a record intraday high for the stock.
The company on Tuesday also previewed a more confidential Bing search engine chat for corporate customers that is included in various versions of Microsoft 365 for business and will be offered as a stand-alone subscription. The enterprise version protects private corporate data so that companies can let employees put in confidential information.
The company is also rolling out previously announced visual search features in Bing Chat, which let users upload images and ask questions about them or search for related information.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Microsoft’s puts hefty price tag on new corporate AI product
Tech giant mum on when Copilot will be broadly available
Microsoft says new corporate artificial intelligence (AI) tools that work with Office software, called Microsoft 365 Copilot, will cost $30 per user per month on top of what most business customers already pay.
Microsoft has been testing Microsoft 365 Copilot, which uses data from the internet as well as a company’s own internal information, with about 600 customers, including General Motors and Goodyear. Copilot will be offered for subscription plans. Microsoft did not say when Copilot, which is based on technology from AI start-up OpenAI, will be broadly available.
The pricing announced on Tuesday at Microsoft’s partners conference, reflects strong demand for corporate AI products and the cost of running them. Microsoft cloud and AI Chief Scott Guthrie told Bloomberg Businessweek in May that his inbox has been inundated with CEOs asking for access.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called next-generation AI a partner ecosystem opportunity that could span $4-trillion to $6.5-trillion.
The CEO also made a promise to generative AI users that customer data is not and will not “be used to train any frontier model or any AI model, and that all of their data and all of their AI models will be protected using the best enterprise security and infrastructure”.
Microsoft’s CFO Amy Hood has said the company’s new AI products will become the software company’s fastest business to hit $10bn. Still, these kinds of services require expensive computer chips and intense cloud-computing power to do things like answer questions, analyse spreadsheets, generate slide shows and predict future business issues.
The shares jumped on the news, gaining as much as 3.8% to $358.95 in New York, a record intraday high for the stock.
The company on Tuesday also previewed a more confidential Bing search engine chat for corporate customers that is included in various versions of Microsoft 365 for business and will be offered as a stand-alone subscription. The enterprise version protects private corporate data so that companies can let employees put in confidential information.
The company is also rolling out previously announced visual search features in Bing Chat, which let users upload images and ask questions about them or search for related information.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.