Godongwana asserts Reserve Bank independence
The finance minister has dismissed calls for intervention in controlling inflation beyond rate hikes
18 July 2023 - 13:24
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has rebuffed a call by some in the governing party for him to push the central bank to use measures other than lifting borrowing costs to curb inflation, as he reaffirmed the bank’s independence.
The ANC on Sunday asked Godongwana to hold urgent talks with the SA Reserve Bank about ways to address the surging cost of living “other than raising interest rates”. ..
