Deutsche draws fresh ECB caning over foreign-exchange sales
Supervisory team tells institution it has to improve oversight and checks at its business that pitches derivatives to European companies
18 July 2023 - 17:06
Deutsche Bank has drawn fresh criticism from the European Central Bank over foreign-exchange sales even after the lender completed an internal probe into past practices that led to initial changes.
An ECB supervisory team has told Deutsche Bank that it needs to improve oversight and checks at its business that pitches FX derivatives such as swaps to European companies, according to people familiar with the matter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now