China moves to boost consumption
18 July 2023 - 09:25
China plans measures to support household spending on everything from electric appliances to furniture as part of a package of policies to arrest a deepening economic slowdown.
Local authorities should encourage residents to refurbish their homes, and people should get better access to credit to buy household products, according to a plan on boosting consumption released jointly by 13 government departments...
