Carlos Ghosn says $1bn Nissan lawsuit is ‘not retaliation’
The former head says he is suing firm and individuals for ‘deep damage’ to his reputation
18 July 2023 - 15:25
Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor, said his $1bn lawsuit against the Japanese carmaker is not retaliation, but an effort to hold the people who plotted against him accountable.
“What I’m looking for is not revenge,” Ghosn said Tuesday via video link at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan. “I just want to make sure that all the criminals and the plotters cannot sleep quietly in their beds after what they have committed.” ..
