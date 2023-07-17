Richemont shares slump on unforeseen Americas sales fall
Fall in revenue from the continents raises concern over how weak the US market might get
17 July 2023 - 10:27
Richemont shares declined after the Swiss luxury-goods maker reported an unexpected decline in sales from the Americas, raising concern over how weak the US market might get.
Revenue from the Americas declined 2% on a constant-currency basis in the three months to June, the Cartier owner said on Monday as it reported an overall 19% gain in sales. The stock fell as much as 7.1%, the steepest intraday drop in a year...
