Richards Bay port back in action after closure on Thursday
Transnet National Port Authority ordered halt to work on Friday until operator resolved environmental issues
17 July 2023 - 12:12
UPDATED 17 July 2023 - 18:41
Richards Bay, SA’s biggest commodity export facility, reopened fully after a terminal operator submitted plans for complying with environmental standards.
Transnet National Port Authority, the state company running maritime hubs, on Friday ordered the operator to stop work at the facility until it resolved the issues...
