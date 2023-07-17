Peru hits technical recession
17 July 2023 - 16:38
Peru — Latin America’s fastest-growing major economy this century — is facing what was once unthinkable: a technical recession at a time of global growth.
The Andean nation’s economy has contracted 0.5% in the first five months of 2023, stunning economists and defying the government’s position that “Peru is back” after a period of intense political turmoil. ..
