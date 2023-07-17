HSBC backs climate motions at oil firms more than peers do
‘HSBC is the only true steward of the global economy in the UK top 10,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal says
17 July 2023 - 17:33
The investment arm of HSBC Holdings is ahead of its peers in backing shareholder resolutions designed to force oil majors to adjust their business in response to climate change, according to an analysis by a key activist.
The fund management unit of HSBC, which is Europe’s biggest bank, was the only large British investor to support climate resolutions at all oil majors in the recent proxy season, according to a report from Follow This. Legal & General Investment Management and Abrdn voted against proposals at five major fossil fuel producers, it said. ..
