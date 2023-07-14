Burberry out to attract tourists
17 July 2023 - 16:16
Burberry is in talks with the UK government about new incentives to attract tourists to its home market after VAT-free shopping ended due to Brexit.
The luxury fashion brand, known for its trench coats and leather bags, is lobbying for a replacement system to entice shoppers and create a more “level playing field” with continental Europe, interim CFO Ian Brimicombe said on a call with reporters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now