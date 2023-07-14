News

Burberry out to attract tourists

BL Premium
17 July 2023 - 16:16 Maddie Parker and Katie Linsell

Burberry is in talks with the UK government about new incentives to attract tourists to its home market after VAT-free shopping ended due to Brexit.

The luxury fashion brand, known for its trench coats and leather bags, is lobbying for a replacement system to entice shoppers and create a more “level playing field” with continental Europe, interim CFO Ian Brimicombe said on a call with reporters...

