Brics leaders to discuss Russian-Ukraine war at August summit
SA is driving a continental initiative to bring an end to the conflict
17 July 2023 - 13:28
Brics heads of state will discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the five-nation bloc’s summit next month, as SA drives a continental initiative to bring an end to the conflict, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
“When we meet, we will be discussing the various crises that are taking place around the world,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday. “We will also discuss the crisis in Europe between Russia and Ukraine.”..
