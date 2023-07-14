The weakest links in the currency world stage a comeback
The rand, Japanese yen, Norwegian krone have turned from the worst-performing major currencies this year to become the best in recent days
16 July 2023 - 08:27
After being beaten down by a dominant dollar this year, the weakest links in the currency world are making a comeback — much to the relief of central banks.
The rand, Japanese yen and Norwegian krone have turned from the worst-performing major currencies this year to become the best in recent days, along with Sweden’s krona. The sharp turn of fortunes has come on the back of softer US inflation that is weakening the greenback...
