Putin asserts ‘right’ to use cluster bombs while denying he has
More 100 countries are signatories to a treaty that aims to ban the use and transfer of the weapons
16 July 2023 - 16:31
President Vladimir Putin says Russia would use cluster bombs if they are used against his troops, while denying — despite evidence — that Kremlin forces have already used the controversial munitions in Ukraine.
“Russia has enough of various types of cluster munitions, of various kinds,” Putin said in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel, part of which was posted on the Telegram channel...
