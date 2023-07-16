Moscow takes control of Danone and Carlsberg assets in Russia
Western brands with large operations in Russia will be looking at the seizure with concern
16 July 2023 - 23:50
Russia seized the local assets of yoghurt maker Danone and brewer Carlsberg after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 prompted the companies to say they would divest their Russian businesses.
Multinationals with large businesses in Russia have been running a delicate balancing act: keep an increasingly hostile Kremlin from impeding their operations while telling Western customers and investors that they are selling only essential products there or are trying to divest. ..
