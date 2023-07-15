Debt still a drag on Twitter cash flow
Platform will increase number of tweets that verified account users can see daily by 50%
16 July 2023 - 18:30
Twitter owner Elon Musk said the company still has a negative cash flow because of its heavy debt load and a roughly 50% drop in advertising revenue.
The social media site will “need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else”, Musk said in a tweet. The billionaire announced late on Saturday the platform will increase the number of tweets that verified account users can see each day by 50%, after complaints from users. ..
