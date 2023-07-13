Aspartame is ‘possibly’ carcinogenic, yet safe at common use levels, WHO report says
The artificial sweetener is ubiquitous in diet drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, breakfast cereals and even toothpastes and medicines
Concern about aspartame’s health risks was reawakened after one unit of the World Health Organisation classified the artificial sweetener as a possible carcinogen and another agency cleared the substance for consumption at common levels.
Aspartame was labelled on Friday as a possible cause of cancer in a report from the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, based on limited evidence. The controversy escalated as a joint committee between the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN said the same day that the safety of aspartame isn’t a major concern at current levels of recommended consumption...
